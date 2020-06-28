OKLAHOMA CITY -- The State Department of Health said there was one new death reported from the COVID-19 virus and 302 new cases for a 12,944 total during Sunday's report.
The state has seen 385 deaths and 9,397 that have recovered. The SDH said the lone death was a male from Oklahoma County.
Wagoner County had four new cases. The county now stands at 242 cases, 19 deaths and 175 that have recovered. The new cases came from Wagoner County residents who live in Broken Arrow and Catoosa.
Wagoner County city numbers are:
• Wagoner: 53 cases, four deaths, 42 that have recovered.
• Coweta: 84-12-57.
• Broken Arrow: 404-14-173.
• Catoosa: 12-0-8.
• Porter: 3-0-3.