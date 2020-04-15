OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, but also had two new deaths due to the virus, according to numbers released by the State Health Department on Wednesday.
Overall, Wagoner County has had 102 cases and seven deaths during the pandemic. The two latest deaths were males over 65 years old.
Statewide there are now 2,263 cases, up 79 from Tuesday's report. However, 15 people died in the last 24 hours to raise that total to 123.
Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City area) continues to lead in cases (483) and deaths (22). Tulsa County has 362 cases and 21 deaths. Cleveland County (Norman area) has 294 and 18 deaths.
There are now 510 hospitalized with the virus. There have been 26,956 negatives tests recorded by all labs.