OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had its fourth death due to the COVID-19 virus while the county's overall confirmed cases went up by two to 57, according to the State Health Department numbers released on Wednesday.
Statewide the confirmed case total hit 1,524 which was an increase of just 52 new cases. The death toll did, however, go up by 12 to 79.
Wagoner County continues to be the fourth hardest hit county. Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City area) is the highest with 317 cases and 15 deaths. Tulsa County is second with 293, but leads the state with 16 deaths. Cleveland County (Norman area) is third with 212 and 14 deaths.
A total of 1,479 has tested negative. There are 390 individuals in the hospital with the virus.