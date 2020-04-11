OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County saw only two new cases of COVID-19 to now total 67 with no new deaths during Saturday's State Health Department report.
The new numbers put Wagoner County fifth highest in the state as Washington County zoomed past with 83 confirmed cases. Overall, the state increased overall by just 74 for a 1,868 total with six new deaths to stand at 94.
Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City area) now leads in total cases and deaths with 425 and 19, respectively. Tulsa County is next with 323 cases and 16 deaths. Cleveland County (Norman area) has 247 cases and 17 deaths.
The hardest hit age range in deaths is the 65 and over group. Of the 94 total deaths, 71 come from 65 and older.
Those affected that required hospitalization hit 446. There have been 20,790 negative tests and that number includes public and private labs.