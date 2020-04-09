OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County reached a milestone in the daily COVID-19 numbers released by the State Healh Department on Thursday. The county had no increase in confirmed cases and new deaths.
Wagoner County still maintained its 57 cases and four death totals from Wednesday's report.
Statewide saw an increase of 160 COVID-19 cases to reach 1,684, but only one new death was reported. The state now stands at 80 deaths.
Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City area) leads in number of confirmed cases with 385 and is second in recorded deaths at 15. Tulsa County still leads in number of deaths with 16 with 308 confirmed cases.
Cleveland County (Norman area) saw a small increase to reach 231 cases, but no new deaths to remain at 14.
There are 1,519 negative cases reported, but that figure does not include numbers from private labs. Hospitalizations jumped by 25 to reach 415 statewide.