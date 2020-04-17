UPDATE
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had no new reported COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health report on Friday.
Statewide, the SDH reported an increase of 108 new cases to total 2,465 and five new deaths for a 136 mark.
The SDH did finally break down the virus numbers by city, but lumped Coweta, Wagoner, Porter, Okay and Redbird among the "Others" category with other small Oklahoma towns with an 821 total.
There are 228 people hospitalized statewide with 1,441 already recovered.