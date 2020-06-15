OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had no new deaths in Monday's report from the State Department of Health while statewide saw an increase of 186 to now total 8,417.
Wagoner County's totals stand at 171 confirmed cases, 17 deaths and 136 that have recovered. Overall, the state had no new deaths, either. There are 149 still in the hospital with 6,628 that have recovered.
There have been 242,587 negative tests performed for the virus.
The city numbers included:
* Wagoner 45-4-38
* Coweta 65-12-52
* Broken Arrow 230-11-149
* Catoosa 7-0-7
* Porter 3-0-2