OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had no new deaths during Friday's report from the State Department of Health, but the state reported six new deaths and 94 new COVID-19 cases.
Overall, the state has recorded 4,424 cases with 266 deaths and 3,064 that have recovered. There are currently 228 people in the hospital with the virus. There have also been 84,869 people that tested negative for the disease.
Wagoner County has had 126 cases, 17 deaths and 90 that have recovered. Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City area) leads the state with 905 cases, 41 deaths and 659 that have recovered. Tulsa County has 684 cases, 36 deaths and 493 that have recovered.
For cities near and around Wagoner County:
* Wagoner 32 cases, 4 deaths, 20 that have recovered.
* Coweta 57-12-40
* Porter 2-0-2
* Broken Arrow 129-11-91
* Catoosa 3-0-3
* Chouteau 6-2-2
* Haskell 5-0-5
* Inola 3-0-2
The big state hot spot is Texas County in the panhandle. The largest city is Guymon. The county and city are ranked fourth (343) and third (261) in cases, respectively. There is a meat processing plant nearby that is generating most of the cases.