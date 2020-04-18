OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County recorded one new COVID-19 case for a total of 108 and one new death for a total eight since numbers have been tracked by the State Department of Health (SDH) during Saturday's report.
The SDH reported that the Wagoner County death was a female in the 50-64 age range.
Statewide the number of confirmed cases has reached 2,570, an increase of 95 from Friday's total. There were three new deaths to now stand at 139.
The SDH released that 1,534 COVID-19 cases have recovered. There are currently 648 active cases with 227 of those being hospitalized.
Wagoner County's 108 cases includes 52 that have recovered.
Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City area) has the most cases at 549 and most deaths at 23. Tulsa County is next with 409 and 22 while Cleveland County (Norman area) has 309 and 21.
Washington County (Bartlesville area) is fourth with 138 cases and 16 deaths. Wagoner County has the fifth highest confirmed cases in the state.