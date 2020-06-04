OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County added one new case of the COVID-19 virus, but no new deaths during Thursday's report from the State Department of Health (SDH).
Statewide there were 102 new cases to raise that total to 6,907. There were three new deaths for a 344 reading. There are 148 currently in the hospital with the disease.
There have been 204,815 tested negative in the state and 5,781 have recovered.
Wagoner County now has 151 total cases, 17 deaths and 128 that have recovered.
The SDH reported that it may restart giving out detailed city numbers again that were halted on May 31. No timetable was given on when this might occur.