OKLAHOMA CITY -- There was one reported death in Wagoner County during Thursday's report from the State Department of Health to raise that number to 15 overall.
The Wagoner County death was a male over the age of 65.
However, only the statewide numbers were updated and not the county or city figures.
Statewide, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 went up 145 to 3,618. There were eight additional deaths to make that total 222 and 2,401 have recovered from the virus.
There have also been 59,804 negative test results and 291 are currently hospitalized.
If and when the county and city totals are updated, they will be added to this story.