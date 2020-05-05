OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County recorded one more case of the COVID-19 virus, but no new deaths during Tuesday's daily report from the State Department of Health.
Wagoner County has had 123 cases with 15 deaths and 91 that have recovered.
Statewide, the total cases increased by 83 to stand at 4,127. There were nine new deaths to push that mark to 247. A total of 2,830 have recovered from the disease with 236 currently in the hospital.
There have been 75,290 negative tests performed.
Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City area) has had the most cases with 853, 36 deaths and 612 that have recovered. Tulsa County is next with 645 cases, 36 deaths and 453 that have recovered.
The SDH has yet to update the city numbers. It will be added as soon they become available.