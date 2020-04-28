OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County continued its run of only a few confirmed cases for the COVID-19 virus during Tuesday's report from the State Department of Health.
Wagoner County added just one new case to reach 116 overall. The death number remained at 14 and the overall recoveries moved up to 88.
Statewide saw an increase of 130 new cases to reach 3,410. A lot of the new numbers came from Texas County in the panhandle. Overall, there were 10 more deaths to stand at 207.
Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City area) has the most cases with 729. It also has 29 deaths and 491 that have recovered.
Tulsa County now has 506 cases and 383 that have recovered. Tulsa County leads the state with 32 deaths. Cleveland County (Norman area) had 410 cases, 28 deaths and 276 that have recovered.
From a city perspective, Wagoner has had 29 cases, four deaths and 19 that have recovered. Coweta has 54 cases, nine deaths and 41 that have recovered. Porter has had two cases, no deaths and two that have recovered.