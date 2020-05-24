OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma had 77 new cases of the COVID-19 virus during Sunday's report from the State Department of Health to raise the total to 6,037.
There was good news in the numbers, however. There were no new deaths. That total remained at 311.
There have also been 4,688 that have recovered from the virus.
Wagoner County had three new cases to raise the overall mark to 148. There have been 17 deaths and 115 that have recovered.
Wagoner County city numbers included:
• Wagoner 43 cases, four deaths, 31 that have recovered.
• Coweta 61-12-47.
• Broken Arrow 146-11-118.
• Catoosa 6-0-4.
• Porter 2-0-2.