OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had three new cases confirmed of COVID-19, no new deaths and five more that have recovered during Thursday's report from the State Department of Health.
Wagoner County has now recorded 140 cases of the virus, 17 deaths and 106 that have recovered.
Statewide, the cases went up by 148 to reach 5,680 with five new deaths for a total of 304. There have been 4,361 that have recovered.
A total of 142,599 have tested negative for the virus and 201 are currently in the hospital with it.
The city count in Wagoner County looks like this:
* Wagoner 39 cases (up by one), four deaths and 27 that have recovered (up by four).
* Coweta 60-12-46 (recoveries up by one).
* Broken Arrow 143-11-119 (Four new cases and four new recoveries).
* Catoosa unchanged at 3-0-3.
* Porter unchanged at 2-0-2.