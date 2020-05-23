Two more Wagoner County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports a total of 145 positive cases have been recorded as of Saturday, May 23.
Of that number, 114 people have recovered from the virus – up from 111 on Friday.
No additional deaths have been reported in the county and that number stands at 17.
Statewide, an additional 111 positive COVID-19 cases are reported today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,960.
Four more Oklahomans have died of the virus. In all, 311 deaths have been reported since the pandemic broke out.
One of those deaths took place in Oklahoma County – a male in the 65 and older age group – and three took place in Tulsa County – one male and one female in the 65 and older age group and one male in the 50-64 age group.
A total of 4,645 individuals have recovered from the virus.
The following is a breakdown of numbers for Wagoner County communities:
- Coweta - 61 cases (+1), 47 recoveries (no change) 12 deaths (no change).
- Wagoner - 40 cases (no change), 30 recoveries (+2), four deaths (no change).
- Broken Arrow - 145 cases, 118 recoveries, 11 deaths.
- Catoosa – 6 cases (+3), 4 recoveries (+1), 0 deaths (all unchanged). Part of Catoosa is in Rogers County.
- Porter – 2 cases, 2 recoveries, 0 deaths (no changes).