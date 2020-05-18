Wagoner County Investigators continue to search for information on cattle killed by bow and arrow in Yonkers area almost a month ago.
The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate and asks for the public’s help in identifying two individual in pictures related to the case. The victim reported numerous animals that had been killed by an unknown suspect or suspects.
Photographs were taken of two suspects as they exited the wood line in camo, carrying bow and arrows. Sheriff’s Office investigators believe that the suspects are juveniles from the area. Please share this information and photographs with anyone in the Yonkers area that may recognize the two suspects from attending school in the area.
If anyone can identify the suspects in the photographs, please call 918-485-3124 or 918-485-7799 to report information. Please reference case #20-0424 when calling and you may remain anonymous when reporting information.