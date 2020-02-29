They’re up before dawn feeding their livestock, and burn the midnight oil making sure the animals are well cared for.
Those countless hours of hard work and dedication paid off in a big way for Coweta and Porter FFA and 4-H members during the 2020 Wagoner County Junior Livestock Show held Feb. 20-22 at the county fairgrounds in Coweta.
Steers, heifers, goats, hogs and lambs were showcased in the show ring and many brought top honors in the Feb. 22 premium sale.
Wagoner County Junior Livestock Board President Warren Dupree said as of Saturday, Feb. 29, this year’s show brought in in excess of $80,000 with add-ons and selling through the ring. He said final numbers are expected to exceed 2019 by about $17,000.
“Our numbers, of animals and exhibitors, were up compared to previous years, but I’m not quite sure why,” Dupree said. “You look at other counties and have conversations with others and their numbers seem to be going down. I think maybe some of our growth may be contributed to the Coweta school farm, which may have allowed students to have animals who could not keep one before.”
Dupree said the show itself went very well, and he credits the efforts of livestock exhibitors and their families for spreading the word and inviting more potential buyers to come to the sale.
“The kids did a good job! It’s fun to see them show their livestock and see what they have. This prepares them for Muskogee and OYE,” he noted. “Quite a few from both Coweta and Porter go to OYE, and they are pretty competitive on a state level.
“We have pretty good livestock, and you’ll see a lot of students place at the top end of OYE and make the gilt sale for sure.”
With 2020 being the county show’s highest premium sale in years, Dupree said he is pretty excited for 2021.
The following results have been posted from this year’s show. Our thanks to Cassie Freise with Freise Frame Photography for providing photo coverage.
LAMBS
Jon White, Porter FFA, senior showman; Alanna Gonzalez, Porter FFA, intermediate showman and Cash Criner, Porter 4-H, junior showman.
Hair
Cooper Harmon, Coweta 4-H, breed champion.
Hampshire
Class 1 – Jon White, Porter FFA, 1st; Kaylyn Pool, Coweta FFA, 2nd; Addison Criner, Porter 4-H, 3rd and Ashtin Conner, Coweta 4-H, 4th.
Class 2 - Alanna Gonzalez, Porter FFA, 1st, breed champion and grand champion; Jaylynn Peck, Coweta FFA, 2nd and reserve breed champion; Asher Gonzalez, Porter 4-H, 3rd; Hailey Secrest, Coweta FFA, 4th and Bayley Roberts, Coweta FFA, 5th.
Natural
Roxie Brown, Coweta 4-H, 1st and breed champion; Cooper Harmon, Coweta 4-, 2nd and reserve breed champion; Bryce Milligan, Coweta 4-H, 3rd; Afton Becker, Coweta FFA, 4th and Jon White, Porter FFA, 5th.
Shropshire
Alanna Gonzalez, Porter FFA, 1st and breed campion; Addison Criner, Porter 4-H, 2nd and reserve breed champion; Afton Becker, Coweta FFA, 3rd; Bryleigh Milligan, Coweta 4-H, 4th; Layne Chapman, Coweta 4-H, 5th; Kaylyn Pool, Coweta FFA, 6th and Hayley /Bobbitt, Porter FFA, 7th.
Southdown
Kaden Golden, Coweta 4-H, 1st and breed champion.
Speck
Asher Gonzales, Porter 4-H, 1st and breed champion; Lily Conner, Coweta FFA, 2nd and reserve breed champion and Bryce Milligan, Coweta 4-H, 3rd.
Suffolk
Asher Gonzalez, Porter 4-H, 1st and reed champion; Bryleigh Milligan, Coweta 4-H, 2nd and reserve breed champion; Cooper Harmon, Coweta 4-H, 3rd and JayLynn Cross, Coweta FFA, 4th.
Crossbred
Class 1 – Addison Criner, Porter 4-H, 1st; Saylor Conner, Coweta 4-H, 2nd; Bayley Roberts, Coweta FFA, 3rd; Beau Conner, Coweta 4-H, 4th; Dalton Cross, Coweta 4-H, 5th and Rustin Smith, Coweta FFA, 6th.
Class 2 – Alanna Gonzalez, Porter FFA, 1st, breed champion and reserve grand champion; Cash Criner, Porter 4-H, 2nd and reserve breed champion; Brody Peck, Coweta FFA, 3rd; Beau Conner, Coweta 4-H, 4th; Rustin Smith, Coweta FFA, 5th and Afton Becker, Coweta FFA, 6th.
GOATS
Brittany Brandon, Porter FFA, senior showman; Alanna Gonzales, Porter FFA, intermediate showman and Cooper Harmon, Coweta 4-H, junior showman.
Market Goats
Class 1 – Kayden Herd, Coweta FFA, 1st; Cash Criner, Porter 4-H, 2nd; Lindsey Kilgore, Coweta FFA, 3rd; Jacey Harp, Coweta FFA, 4th; Brittany Brandon, Porter FFA, 5th; Jentrie Harp, Coweta FFA, 6th and Hayley Bobbitt, Porter FFA, 7th.
Class 2 – Cash Criner, Porter 4-H, 1st and grand champion; Alanna Gonzales, Porter FFA, 2nd and reserve grand champion; Cooper Harmon, Coweta 4-H, 3rd; Brittany Brandon, Porter FFA, 4th; Madison McKinney, Porter FFA, 5th; Audrey McBride, Porter FFA, 6th; Bryce Milligan, Coweta 4-H, 7th and Jesse Reeves, Porter 4-H, 8th.
Doe Goats
Class 1 – Jesse Reeves, Porter 4-H, 1st; Bryleigh Milligan, Coweta 4-H, 2nd; Hayley Bobbitt, Porter FFA, 3rd; Brittany Brandon Porter FFA, 4th; Madison McKinney, Porter FFA, 5th and Hayley Bobbitt, Porter FFA, 6th.
Class 2 – Cooper Harmon, Coweta 4-H, 1st and grand champion; Jesse Reeves, Porter 4-H, 2nd and reserve grand champion; Madison McKinney, Porter FFA, 3rd; Cooper Harmon, Coweta 4-H, 4th; Madison McKinney, Porter FFA, 5th and Jesse Reeves, Porter 4-H, 6th.
SWINE
Senior Showmanship – Kate Buckmaster, Porter 4-H, 1st and overall; Hailee Fletcher, 2nd and Kinzee Todd, 3rd.
Intermediate Showmanship – Aubrey Skinner, 1st; Molly Buckmaster, 2nd and Karlie Guinn, 3rd.
Junior Showmanship – Gabby Todd, 1st; Colt Gray, 2nd and Brody Peck, 3rd.
Berkshire
Kate Buckmaster, Porter 4-H, 1st and breed champion; Maggie Kirkley, Porter FFA, 2nd and reserve breed champion; Wyatt Kirkley, Porter 4-H, 3rd Jordayn Fleetwood, Coweta FFA, 4th; Kendall Guinn, Porter FFA, 5th and Logan McKinney, Coweta 4-H, 6th.
Chester
Hailee Fletcher, Porter FFA, 1st and breed champion; Trenton Lang, Porter 4-H, 2nd and reserve breed champion; Alyssa Dunfield, Coweta FFA, 3rd; Sierra Holmes, Coweta FFA, 4th; Brent Krumsiek, Coweta FFA, 5th; Meghan Randall, Coweta 4-H, 6th and Hank Searcy, Coweta FFA, 7th.
Duroc
Class 1 - Kinzee Todd, Porter FFA, 1st and breed champion; Maggie Kirkley, Porter FFA, 2nd; Melanie Shaw, Coweta FFA, 3rd; Hannah Moore, Coweta FFA, 4th; Francis Mason, Porter 4-H, 5th; Mason Francis, Porter 4-H, 5th and Ryder Ratliff, Coweta 4-H, 6th.
Class 2 – Caydien Carlton, Porter 4-H, 1st; Creed Kilgore, Porter FFA, 2nd; Tehya Hale, Coweta FFA, 3rd; Bayley Belt, Coweta 4-H, 4th; Kaylie Treat, Coweta FFA, 5th; Casey Valladao, Coweta FFA, 6th and Rebel Shultz, Coweta 4-H, 7th.
Class 3 – Lindsey Kilgore, Coweta FFA, 1st and reserve breed champion; Kiley Beller, Coweta 4-H, 2nd; Colt Gray, Porter 4-H, 3rd; Kenley Ball, Porter 4-H, 4th; Karlie Guinn, Porter 4-H, 5th; Wyatt Kirkley, Porter 4-H, 6th and Stetson Webb, Coweta 4-H, 7th.
Hampshire
Class 1 – Kate Buckmaster, Porter 4-H, 1st; Hailee Fletcher, Porter FFA, 2nd; Chad Lawson, Coweta FFA, 3rd; Ryder Ratliff, Coweta 4-H, 4th; Melanie Ziemet, Coweta 4-H, 5th; Lane McKinney, Coweta 4-H, 6th; Walker Holmes, Coweta FFA, 7th and Mia Cole, Coweta 4-H, 8th.
Class 2 – Colt Gray, Porter 4-H, 1st and reserve breed champion; Andrea Rush, Porter FFA, 2nd; Rusty Treat, Coweta FFA, 3rd; Kelcie Rush, Porter 4-H, 4th; Meghan Randall, Coweta 4-H, 5th; Kaylie Treat, Coweta, 6th; Melanie Shaw, Coweta FFA, 7th; Rylie Rush, Porter 4-H, 8th; Aubrey Skinner, Coweta 4-H, 9th; Karley McNamee, Coweta 4-H, 10th and Alyssa Dunfield, Coweta FFA, 11th.
Class 3 – Garrett Todd, Porter FFA, 1st, breed champion and reserve grand champion; Scarlett Horner, Coweta 4-H, 2nd; Will Buckmaster, Porter 4-H, 3rd; Dax Hale, Coweta 4-H, 4th; Tehya Hale, Coweta FFA, 5th; Brent Krumsiek, Coweta FFA, 6th; Stetson Webb, Coweta 4-H, 7th; Kayla Deweese, Coweta FFA, 8th; Gracie Rains, Coweta, 9th; Kaylee Dodson, Coweta 4-H, 10th and Mason Francis, Porter 4-h, 11th.
Poland
Molly Buckmaster, Porter 4-H, 1st and breed champion; Olivia Harrington, Coweta FFA, 2nd and reserve breed champion; Brody Peck, Coweta 4-H, 3rd and Joleigh Fleetwood, Coweta 4-H, 4th.
Spot
Class 1 – Ashton Skinner, Coweta 4-H, 1st and breed champion; Gabby Todd, Porter 4-H, 2nd; Creed Kilgore, Porter FFA, 3rd; Logan McKinney, Coweta 4-H, 4th; Hannah Moore, Coweta FFA, 5th and Lindy Haner, Coweta FFA, 6th.
Class 2 – Wyatt Kirkley, Porter, 1st and reserve breed champion; Karlie Guinn, Porter 4-H, 2nd; Andrea Rush, Porter, 3rd and Gracie Rains, Coweta, 4th.
Yorkshire
Gabby Todd, Porter 4-H, first and breed champion; Kendall Guinn, Porter FFA, 2nd and reserve breed champion; Gracie Rains, Coweta, 3rd; Jordayn Fleetwood, Coweta FFA, 4th; Molly Buckmaster, Porter 4-H, 5th; Trenton Lang, Porter 4-H, 6th; Layne Chapman, Coweta 4-H, 7th and Caydien Carlton, Porter 4-H, 8th.
Crossbred
Class 1 – Kate Buckmaster, Porter 4-H, 1st; Ryan Shaw, Coweta FFA, 2nd; Rylie Rush, Porter 4-H, 3rd; Hailee Fletcher, Porter FFA, 4th; Kenley Ball, Porter 4-H, 5th; Miley Yochum, Porter 4-H, 6th; Dalton Deweese, Coweta 4-H, 7th; Kaylee Dodson, Coweta 4-H, 8th and Jacob Stutzman, Coweta 4-H, 9th.
Class 2 – Kinzee Todd, Porter, 1st, breed champion and grand champion; Kinzee Todd, Porter, 2nd; Colt Gray, Porter 4-H, 3rd; Aubrey Skinner, Coweta 4-H, 4th; Hank Searcy, Coweta FFA, 5th; Chloe Penny, Coweta, 6th; Creed Kilgore, Porter FFA, 7th; Lindy Haner, Coweta FFA, 8th; Kendall Guinn, Porter, 9th; Lane Kennedy, Coweta 4-h, 10TH and Stetson Webb, Coweta 4-H, 11th.
Class 3 – Garrett Todd, Porter FFA, 1st and reserve breed champion; Chad Lawson, Coweta FFA, 2nd; Holly Buckmaster, Porter 4-H, 3rd Rusty Treat, Coweta, 4th; Kiley Beller, Coweta 4-H, 5th; JJ McNamee, Coweta FFA, 6th; Andrea Rush, Porter FFA, 7th; Reagan Dobbins, Coweta 4-Hh, 8th Rylie Rush, Porter 4-H, 9th; Walker Holmes, Coweta FFA, 10th and Loyd Pearson, Coweta FFA, 11th.
Class 4 – Karlie Guinn, Porter 4-H, 1st; Maggie Kirkley, Porter FFA, 2nd; Brody Peck, Coweta 4-H, 3rd; Jordan Swift, Coweta FFA, 4th; Alyssa Dunfield, Coweta FFA, 5th; Tristyn Nelson, Coweta 4-H, 6th; Kayla Deweese, Coweta FFA, 7th; Kenley Ball, Porter 4-H, 8th; Hannah Moore, Coweta FFA, 9th and Carlton Caydien, Porter 4-H, 10th.
CATTLE
Senior Showmanship – Addie Hansen, Coweta, FFA, 1st and Tracy Criner, Porter FFA, 2nd.
Intermediate Showmanship – Averie Theodore, 1st Coweta FFA, 1st and Brayden Hansen, Coweta FFA, 2nd.
Junior Showmanship – Jax Davis, Porter 4-H, 1st and overall and Cooper Harmon, Coweta 4-H, 2nd.
HEIFERS
Chianina
Ashtin Conner, Coweta 4-H, 1st and breed champion; Brayden Hansen, Coweta FFA, 2nd and reserve breed champion and Addison Waller, Coweta FFA, 3rd.
Hereford
Bryce Milligan, Coweta 4-H, 1st, 2nd, breed champion and reserve breed champion; Adyson Von Holt, Coweta 4-H, 3rd.
Limousin
Addison Criner, Porter 4-H, 1st and breed champion; Adyson Von Holt, Coweta FFA, 2nd and reserve breed champion.
Maine
Averie Theodore, Coweta FFA, 1st and breed champion; Jaxton Edwards, Coweta 4-H, 2nd and reserve breed champion; Lily Conner, Coweta FFA, 3rd and Caden Conner, Coweta FFA, 4th.
Shorthorn
Brooke Kilgore, Coweta FFA, 1st and breed champion; Sierra Shipman, Coweta FFA, 2nd and reserve breed champion; Sierra Shipman, Coweta FFA, 3rd; Wyatt Hunter, Porter FFA, 4th and Tyler Davis, Coweta FFA, 5th.
Simmental
Class 1 - Tracy Criner, Porter FFA, 1st and breed champion; Jax Davis, Porter 4-H, 2nd; Addie Hansen, Coweta FFA, 3rd and Rustin Smith, Coweta FFA, 4th.
Class 2 – Addie Hansen, Coweta FFA, 1st and reserve breed champion; Jax Davis, Porter 4-H, 2nd; Mia Schauffler, Coweta FFA, 3rd and Rustin Smith, Coweta FFA, 4th.
Commercial
Class 1 – Kenli Cole, Porter 4-H, 1st.
Class 2 – Tyler Davis, Coweta FFA, 1st; Ashtin Conner, Coweta 4-H, 2nd; Cooper Harmon, Coweta 4-H, 3rd and Rustin Smith, Coweta FFA, 4th.
Class 3 – Shelbi Cole, Porter 4-H, 1st; Brooke Kilgore, Coweta FFA, 2nd; Jax Davis, Porter 4-H, 3rd; Seth Campbell, Porter FFA, 4th; Coltin Turner, Coweta FFA, 5th and Kaylor Anderson, Coweta FFA, 6th.
Class 4 – Kaitlyn Withers, Wagoner County 4-H, 1st, breed champion and grand champion; Hayden Von Holt, Coweta, 2nd, reserve breed champion and reserve grand champion; Tracy Criner, Porter FFA, 3rd; Coltin Turner, Coweta FFA, 4th and Caden Conner, Coweta FFA, 5th.
STEERS
Tracy Criner, Porter FFA, 1st and grand champion; Jaxton Edwards, Coweta FFA, 2nd and reserve grand champion; Addie Hansen, Coweta FFA, 3rd; Averie Theodore, Coweta FFA, 4th; Addie Hansen, Coweta FFA, 5th and Ashtin Conner, Coweta 4-H, 6th.