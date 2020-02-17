The Wagoner County Fair Board will present the 2020 Wagoner County Junior Livestock Show February 20-22 at the fairgrounds in Coweta. Youth and teens from Coweta and Porter will work with their prize projects in the show arena in an effort to win top show honors.
A larger than usual number of entries is anticipated across the board this year as the Sam Winnett Memorial Local Show held Feb. 8 in Coweta was the largest local held in many years.
Activity begins Thursday, Feb. 20 when the Lamb and Goat show commences at 6 p.m.
Market hogs will take center stage on Friday, Feb. 21 when the Swine Show commences at 6 p.m.
The cattle show will begin Saturday, Feb. 22 at 9 a.m.
The top animals in the lamb, goat, swine and cattle shows will participate in the Premium Auction which will take place Saturday at 7 p.m. A buyers’ barbeque dinner provided by the Wagoner County Cattlemen’s Association will precede the show at 5:30 p.m. All potential buyers are invited and encouraged to attend. There is charge for the meal.
Proceeds from the Premium Auction will help support the exhibitors as they compete this show season.
All supporters of the Coweta and Porter 4-H and FFA programs are invited and encouraged to attend any and all livestock show events.
The Wagoner County Fairgrounds are located at 30058 E. 147th St. S. (Pecan St.).