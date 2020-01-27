A Broken Arrow man was killed Sunday after the vehicle he was repairing slipped into gear and struck him. The incident occurred in the 36000 block of E. 71st Street So. east of Broken Arrow around 3:45 p.m.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports Johnny Pearson, 47, was a pedestrian making repairs to a 1993 Freightliner when it slipped into gear. He was pinned for approximately two hours before being freed by Broken Arrow Fire Department staff.
Eighteen-year-old Loyd Pearson was in the driver’s seat of the Freightliner. He was not injured.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation.