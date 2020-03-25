OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Health Department just released its COVID-19 numbers for people who have contracted the disease and Wagoner County's number just increased to three, it was announced on Wednesday.
Wagoner County had its first case announced on Tuesday.
Due to legal restrictions, no other details were available.
The novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily.
Wagoner County
Positive cases: 3
Deaths: 0
State of Oklahoma
Positive cases: 164
Deaths: 5
United States
Positive cases: 55,568
Deaths: 809
Worldwide
Positive cases: 441,187
Deaths: 19,784
Updated 11:15 a.m. March 25
Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press