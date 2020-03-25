Coronavirus Outbreak

An electron microscope shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 emerging from the surface of cells. The virus causes COVID-19. NIAID-RML/via AP

 HOGP

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Health Department just released its COVID-19 numbers for people who have contracted the disease and Wagoner County's number just increased to three, it was announced on Wednesday.

Wagoner County had its first case announced on Tuesday.

Due to legal restrictions, no other details were available.

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily.

Wagoner County

Positive cases: 3

Deaths: 0

State of Oklahoma

Positive cases: 164

Deaths: 5

United States

Positive cases: 55,568

Deaths: 809

Worldwide

Positive cases: 441,187

Deaths: 19,784

Updated 11:15 a.m. March 25

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press

