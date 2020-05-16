OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County COVID-19 remained the same during the Saturday report from the State Health Department. Statewide saw 151 new cases for a 5,237 total with three new deaths to reach 288.
There have been 3,945 that have recovered from the virus and 180 remain hospitalized. There have been 117,807 negative tests performed.
Wagoner County's number remained at 133 cases, 17 deaths and 99 that have recovered.
City numbers from in and around Wagoner include:
* Broken Arrow 134-11-110
* Wagoner 37-4-21
* Coweta 59-12-45
* Catoosa 3-0-3
* Porter 2-0-2