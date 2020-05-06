Tonya Wade captured this storm photo of the April 28 storm that hit the area.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Tulsa Stadium Trust goes to court to stop law firm from soliciting downtown property owners to disband Stadium Improvement District
-
Stillwater rescinds mask order after businesses report employees 'threatened with physical violence' by those opposed
-
Blake Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, Gwen Stefani will be part of Grand Ole Opry broadcast
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
-
Nicolas Cage cast as Joe Exotic in 'Tiger King' project
Latest Local Offers
Tri'Fecta Painting & Drywall Int. & Ext., Res. & Comm. 10% Sr. & Military Discount. Competitive. Ins. Free Est. 918-813-0209 or 918-697-8347
Temporary Orders Name Changes One Signature Two signature Missing spouse Guaranteed Excludes Court Fees. CALL NOW! 918-664-4482
MR CONSTRUCTION Commercial & Residential Framing & add-ons, drywall, painting, bathroom & kitchen remodel work. 918-406-1248