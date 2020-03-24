Wagoner County has recorded its first positive test for COVID-19, it was reported on the Wagoner County Health Department Facebook page on Tuesday.
It read:
“We wanted to take a second to let our community know, that Wagoner County had its first confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis today. It is important to note that the Oklahoma State Department of Health updates their numbers at 11 a.m. each day. This case will be reported in the confirmed positive numbers today, 03.24.2020 at 11 a.m. This case is currently under investigation.
"We understand the stress level this can cause and encourage everyone to be as educated as possible about COVID-19. For the most up to date information, please head to coronavirus.health.ok.gov.”
Due to health laws, no other details on gender, location or age could be released by the health department.