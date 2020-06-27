OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County recorded one new death from COVID-19 from a Broken Arrow resident as statewide saw seven overall deaths to push the total to 384 during Saturday's report from the State Department of Health.
Overall, the state recorded one of its fewest virus positive totals with just 299. That brings the total to 12,642.
There are 329 currently in the hospital with the virus and 9,155 that have already recovered There have been 313,021 that have tested negative.
Wagoner County saw four new virus cases with two coming from Coweta and two from Broken Arrow residents who live in Wagoner County for a 238 total. There have been 19 deaths in the county and 172 that have recovered.
Wagoner County city numbers stack up this way:
* Wagoner: 53 cases, four deaths, 42 that have recovered.
* Coweta: 84-12-56.
* Broken Arrow: 392-14-265.
* Catoosa: 11-0-7.
* Porter: 3-0-3.