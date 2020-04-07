OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had its third reported death from the COVID-19 virus during the Tuesday announcement from the State Health Department. Overall, Wagoner County has 55 cases, up from 49 on Monday.
There are four confirmed cases currently in the Wagoner Community Hospital, according to the report given by Jimmy Leopard to the Wagoner Public Works Authority during its regular monthly meeting Monday night.
The statewide numbers also grew to 1,472, an increase of 145. There were 16 added deaths in the state and that total now stands at 67.
A total of 376 remain hospitalized and 1,436 have tested negative. The testing did not include private labs, but some outlets said the negative tests could be as high as 11,000.
Tulsa County is second in confirmed cases with 273, but lead the state in deaths at 14. Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City area) has the most COVID-19 cases with 303 and 11 deaths. Cleveland County (Norman area) is third at 203 with 12 deaths. Wagoner County is fourth highest in cases among the 77 counties.