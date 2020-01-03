The Wagoner County Republican Party will hold its first precinct meeting of 2020 on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Church of God of Prophecy, 123 W. Sycamore in Coweta. Party chairman Larry Wasson said a good turnout is expected.
A cookie and coffee fellowship will precede the meeting at 6:30 p.m.
At this meeting, delegates will be elected to the County Convention planned Saturday, Feb. 8 in Coweta. The County Convention in turn will elect delegates to the spring District Convention and May 2 State Convention.
Wasson reminds that a person must be a registered Republican voter of the precinct in order to take part in a precinct meeting or serve as a convention delegate.
"Others are most welcome to attend the meeting, but may note vote," he noted. "These meetings are informative with time allowed for discussing problems at the local, state and national levels."
Guest speaker at the Jan. 9 meeting will be Rep. Tom Gann of Ionla.
For more information, contact Wasson at 918-899-0861.