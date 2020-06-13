Three months after closing due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Wagoner County Senior Citizens Center at 223 E. Cherokee in Wagoner will re-open on Thursday, June 18.
Virginia McElroy, WCSCC president, said the building will be open to seniors each Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The move comes after officials with the Eastern Oklahoma Development District authorized re-opening following CDC guidelines.
“I can’t wait,” McElroy said about gathering once again with friends at the center. “I kind of got down when we knew we couldn’t open on June 16, but we’ve waited this long. There are just a few people who said they may not be here (on re-opening day).”
In recent days, Wagoner County Emergency Management officials completely sanitized the gathering area for resumed operations. Organization officers have added tables to help with social distancing and hope to have a hand sanitizing machine on hand by opening day.
“We have hand sanitizer already, but we’re trying to find different things to make it more sanitary,” McElroy noted. “Everyone will need to wear masks to begin with and we will take temperatures as well.”
Rather than having a serving line for the noon meal, participating seniors will receive a box lunch to enjoy while playing cards, dominoes, bingo, board games or pool.
McElroy said on average, anywhere from 25-35 people will spend part of their Tuesday at the senior citizen center. All seniors from throughout Wagoner County are invited.
For more information about the center or its activities, call 918-777-1297.