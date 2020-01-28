A large crowd gathered at the Wagoner Civic Center Thursday, Jan. 23 to take part in a training session on defending houses of worship against an act of violence.
Hosted by Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott, the training covered what people can do if they find themselves in an active shooter situation or an act of violence inside a church.
“These situations are terrifying and unpredictable and can evolve quickly, therefore it is essential to have a plan in place,” organizers say.
Items addressed included preplanning and preparation, forming and maintaining a security team, responding to an armed subject, tactics and training, educating a congregation and how to develop a winning mindset.
Sheriff Chris Elliott said he felt compelled to hold the session as a result of the shooting at a Euless, Tex. church in December where there were three fatalities. The church had a security team in place.
“This is the first that I can find where we’ve had an act of violence where a security team actually took action,” Elliott said. “What sets them apart is they only had three fatalities, including the gunman. Historically, if you go back and look at other shootings, there is a high body count.”
Over the past two or three years, the sheriff has conducted a number of informational sessions related to being prepared for such an event. In those meetings, he stressed the need to have a security team in place and have a plan to put into action.
“Studies show with acts of violence, the more action someone takes when the violence starts, the lower the body count. This could be anything from moving away from the violence, barricading oneself or defending oneself,” Elliott said.
“We should be secure in our house of worship, absolutely, and not have to live in fear when we go into Walmart. But it’s not the world we live in. We have a duty and obligation to take some type of action,” he continued. “The event in Texas was over in seven seconds (0:07). The shooter shot and killed two church members before he was taken out by a well-trained person in the church.”
Elliott said the information most people want is answers to, “What do we need to do?” and, “What should we think about to get our own security team?” Also, “What type of individuals should be armed in the church?”
He reminded there is more to it than just getting a concealed carry license and carrying a weapon.
“It’s like practicing fire drills in school that we do over and over again,” he explained. “This is no different. You’ve got to have people in there who are trained. You don’t want just regular concealed carry weapon carriers who are trained to shoot and be a good marksman. Combat shooting is a skill and you need to train for it. Look for those in law enforcement, or with prior military background. They all have training with combat shooting. Look for them in your congregation.”
Elliott said the program went over very well.
“Any houses of worship that would like for us to come and do a threat assessment on their church should contact the sheriff’s office at 918-485-3124.