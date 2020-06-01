The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office plans to hold a Public Property Auction on Saturday, June 6 at the Wagoner Civic Center.
The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Auction is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 6. The Wagoner Civic Center is located at 301 South Grant Ave. The auction is being handled by Rockin M Auction Service of Pryor. There will be a viewing of the available property on June 5 starting at noon at the Civic Center.
The items that will be auctioned off are surplus items, unclaimed seized property, found property, and forfeited property. This will include numerous pistols, rifles, and shotguns. Each firearm is catalogued and inventoried, and the property owner researched. Approval is then obtained from the District Court to complete the purchases. This will be the third auction that Sheriff Chris Elliott has conducted since taking office in 2016.
When the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office property room becomes full, the sheriff’s office issues notices to the owners of the property. If no response is received, the items are put into auction.
In the past, very few have responded to claim the property. Upon selling the auctioned items in the past, the Sheriff’s Office has been able benefit from the increased cash flow. This is passed on to the Wagoner County citizens by using the funds to help further prevent crime.
Upon completing the purchase of a firearm, the winner of the sale will be required to undergo an FBI background check prior to the sale being finalized.