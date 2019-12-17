The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office will be assisting the Coweta Police Department by participating in operation "Safe Holidays" from Dec. 16 until Jan. 2.
During these dates both departments will increase traffic patrols within the city limits of Coweta. The focus will be to enforcing specific traffic violation with a "No Tolerance" approach.
Coweta Officers and County Deputies will be watching out for drivers that are disobeying traffic signals, following to close, and speeding, just to name a few.
The Coweta Police Department has authorized overtime for its officers who want to volunteer to work as traffic units only. These units will not answer normal day-to-day calls, but instead they will focus in on traffic violations only.
The goal of this operation is to ensure all citizens and guests enjoy the holiday and travel safely on our roadways. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell at 918-486-2121.