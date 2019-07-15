Wagoner County Deputies were busy on the first two days of July checking on illegal dumping in the county.
On July 2, DEQ Deputy M. Casady received a call about trash that had been dumped and sitting at a location for a week. Upon investigating this dumping incident Deputy Casady was able to link it back to an address in the 4300 block of South 202nd East Ave., Broken Arrow. Upon meeting with a homeowner, he proved the residence had trash service, however it was a small individual company.
The homeowner then volunteered to pick up the trash. When the homeowner arrived at the scene, he recognized it as the trash he had put out the previous week. The homeowner collected his trash as Deputy Casady parked behind his vehicle with lights and traffic control for the civilian’s safety. The individuals did not receive a citation. The trash in that area was collected and properly disposed of.
On July 1, Deputy Casady and DEQ Specialist C. Beights took the Wagoner County Inmate Litter Crew out into the county to pick up trash. They picked up debris, trash, and other items in the area of 31st and 193rd and 11th and 225th (Broken Arrow).
Wagoner County inmates picked up 1,200 pounds of trash for the day. Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott is dedicated to making Wagoner County one of the most beautiful in the state. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to utilize the inmates to pick up trash all year in Wagoner County.
If you suspect illegal dumping in Wagoner County you can contact the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124 or submit at tip on our website at https://www.wagonercountyso.org/crime-tip.