The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify an ID theft suspect who stole a check, washed it, changed the amount and used another stolen identity to cash it.
According to the victim, the check for $90 was sent via mail to her local church to assist with funding church ministries. A short time later, the victim checked her account to find that the next check in rotation, which she had not written yet, had been cashed for $850.
After investigation, it was found that the $90 check that the victim wrote to her church had been intercepted in the mail, “washed,” modified to different payee name, address information, and check number and had been cashed at a local Bank in Broken Arrow.
WCSO Investigator Ben Noble worked with the two local bank branches to reveal that the check was partially deposited for $150 and the remaining $700 was given to the suspect in cash on May 21 at approximately 1:54 p.m. by the suspect.
The suspect is described as Caucasian, possibly male or female, short brown hair, fair complexion, wearing white-rimmed glasses and driving a red Ford vehicle (possibly an older model Expedition, F-150, or Explorer), with unknown height/weight.
There are multiple victims in this case. The suspect did not only steal the initial victim’s check, but also used the identity of a second victim to cash the check at a different bank. The second victim was forced to pay back the amount that was cashed out when the suspect used their identity information
Investigators are seeking information as to the identity and location of this suspect. If you have any information that may assist in this case, please contact the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124 or Investigator Ben Noble at 918-614-0882.