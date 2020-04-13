OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County saw another slight increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Monday's report from the State Health Department.
Wagoner had four more new cases to total 73 and had no new deaths. The county's death total remained at four.
Statewide, the total increased by 99 to stand at 2,069. The state recorded three more deaths to reach 99 total.
Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City area) continues to lead in cases and deaths with 455 and 19, respectively. Tulsa County is next at 337 and 18 while Cleveland County (Norman area) hit 267 and 17.
Washington County (Bartlesville area) continues to show highest increases recently. The county has hit 114 cases with two deaths.
Total number of state hospitalizations stand at 457.