Several area students have been named to fall semester honor rolls at Connors State College in Warner.
Students named to the President’s Honor Roll maintained a 4.0 grade point average while completing at least 12 semester credit ours. Honorees include:
Wagoner – Bayli Baker, Tina Crabtree, Mallory Littlefield, Jenna Menchaca, Keirston Monholland, Meagan Rhodes and Angela Tollett.
Haskell - Colton Schooley.
---
Students named to Vice President’s Honor Roll maintained a GPA of 3.5 or better while carrying at least 12 credit hours.
Honorees include:
Coweta - Payton Kight and Jordan Kight.
Porter – Crystal Cutbirth, Valene Faulconer and Mikayla Kilgore.
Wagoner – Garrett Blair, Karysa Casaus, MacKenzie Higgins, Fiona Padilla and Rainee Sowers.
Haskell - Leah Wilson.