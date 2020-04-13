Wagoner County teachers, students and staff went back to school last week in a rather different way. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of all campuses, they reunited to complete the school year using distance learning techniques instead.
We asked some educators to share their photos of us in their new surroundings as they continue their efforts to teach their classes. A photo gallery appears at wagonercountyat.com.
Kelli Thayer teaches 4th grade ELA/Social Studies at Central Intermediate in Wagoner. She shared thoughts about this unique situation and expressed a few words that are sure to in many people’s thoughts during this difficult time.
Last Wednesday when the weather was nice, she recorded herself reading a few books outdoors
“I thought I’d read this gem of a book (“The Return of Thelma the Unicorn”) to my grandkids and then share with my classes and other classes,” Thayer explained. “I wanted to include some of my friends – three miniature horses and my horse, Beauty.”
While teachers have to be distanced from their students and fellow co-workers, Thayer admits she is not alone through the pandemic.
“I have our four dogs, a cat, a herd of cattle, my husband, both of my adult children and their kiddos – all five of my grandchildren ages 10, 9, 9, 8 and 4, all living with us in the middle of 40 beautiful acres in Cherokee County,” she noted. “I miss my school family. I miss my classroom. I miss my students so much I ache.”
“This is one big lesson we are having – taking things for granted. Never again,” Thayer added.
What were her closing thoughts to her fellow educators and students?
“Be well and be safe!” she exclaimed.