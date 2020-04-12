A $37,000 disease, germ-fighting machine was approved for purchase during a special meeting of the Wagoner County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, April 9.
The board approved the plan after listening to Heath Underwood, who is director of the Wagoner County Emergency Management, list the benefits and long range costs.
Current cleaning costs are higher and more time consuming.
“It will stop a lot of disease,” Underwood said. “A gallon of disinfectant is four cents. It kills a lot of stuff on contact.”
Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott has seen the machine in action.
“You spray and leave it alone,” Elliott said.
The spray mixture is part of the same mix used in purifying drinking water.
The total cost of the machine might be lower if the county can apply and get a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant.
“FEMA will play 75 percent of the cost,” Underwood added.
Even without the grant, the machine will cut current cleaning costs, Underwood said.
“It will save the county money,” Underwood added. “And, stop the spread of many things.”
In other action, the county will wait a while to see if the state extends the shutdown of operations before it acts. The courthouse, however, remains closed through May 15.