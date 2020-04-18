The Wagoner County USDA Service Center will continue to be open for business by phone appointment only and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing, it was announced on Friday, April 17.
The USDA Service Centers are encouraging visitors to take precautionary measures to help prvent the spread of the coronavirus. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, or any other Service Center agency are required to call to schedule a phone appointment.
Here are the numbers to use: Farm Service Agency 918-485-4747 ext. 2, Natural Resources Conservation Service 918-485-4747 ext. 3.
Employees may also be contacted by email at the following addresses: Mary.Kunze@usda.gov, Kelly.Trammel@usda.gov, Breanna.Satterfield@usda.gov, Jeffrey.Lancaster@usda.gov and Christopher.Best@usda.gov.