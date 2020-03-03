More than 12,000 votes were cast by Wagoner County residents in the March 3 Presidential Preferential election.
Unofficial numbers show President Donald J. Trump received 6,979 votes (95.37%) out of 7,318 cast by county Republicans. Joe Walsh came in second with 150 votes (2.05%).
Other Republicans receiving votes were Matthew John Matern (78), Bob Ely (31), Roque Rocky De La Fuente (31) and Zoltan G. Istvan (19).
On the Democratic ballot, Joseph R. Biden received 1,997 votes (39.42%) out of 5,066 cast by county Democrats. Bernie Sanders came in second with 1,161 votes (22.92%).
Others Democrats receiving votes were Michael R. Bloomberg (895), Elizabeth Warren (524), Amy Klobuchar (136), Tulsi Gabbard (114), Pete Buttigieg (91), Tom Steyer (38), Andrew Yang (32), Cory Booker (31), Michael Bennett (14), Deval Patrick (12), Julian Castro (12) and Marianne Williamson (9).
Wagoner County Election Board officials say 230 votes were cast by absentee mail while 931 votes were cast through early in-person voting Feb. 27-29 at the election board office.