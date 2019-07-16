The Wagoner County Conservation District will hold a special election Tuesday, July 23 for the position of District Director No. 3.
Arnetta Cotton, Chad Marshall, Paula Templeton and Jim White are the individuals who are up for election to the post.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at three different voting locations — the Church of God on State Street in Wagoner, the Porter Civic Center and the First United Methodist Church in Coweta.
A conservation district’s primary goal is to assist citizens in practicing wise use and management of the state’s renewable natural resources — especially its soil and water. The winner of this election will join a local five-member board of directors to guide the district.
All registered voters in Wagoner County are eligible to cast a ballot.
For more information, contact Rhonda Bowman at 918-485-4747.