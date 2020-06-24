The following Wagoner County polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30 for the Primary Election.
• Precinct 101: Rolling Hills Community Center, 20 S. 200th E. Ave., Tulsa.
• Precinct 103: Glen Eagles Clubhouse, 20239 E. 41st Pl. S., Broken Arrow.
• Precinct 106: County Line Baptist Church, 4575 S. 193rd E. Ave., Broken Arrow.
• Precinct 107: Broken Arrow Police and Fire Training Center, 4205 E. Omaha, Broken Arrow.
• Precinct 108: Oak Grove Church, 6102 S. 273rd E. Ave., Broken Arrow.
• Precinct 109: Sunnyside Church, 8091 S. 305th E. Ave., Broken Arrow.
• Precinct 201: CrossPoint Baptist Church, 28288 E. 141st St. S., Coweta.
• Precinct 202: Cedar Ridge Christian Church, 14085 S. 296th E. Ave., Coweta.
• Precinct 203: First Assembly of God, 1198 W. Hwy. 51, Wagoner.
• Precinct 204: Twin Oaks Baptist Church, 70076 S. 330 Rd., Wagoner.
• Precinct 205: Twin Oaks Baptist Church, 70076 S. 330 Rd., Wagoner. This precinct was formerly located at Flat Rock Fire Station.
• Precinct 206: Twin Oaks Baptist Church, 70076 S. 330 Rd., Wagoner. This precinct was formerly located at the Regina Conn residence.
• Precinct 207: Union Baptist Church, 511 S.W. 5th St., Wagoner.
• Precinct 208: Wagoner Church of God, 155 S. State St., Wagoner.
• Precinct 209: Venue at Taylor Ferry, 33914 Hwy. 51, Wagoner.
• Precinct 210: Okay First Baptist Church, 7530 N. 37th St. E., Okay.
• Precinct 301: Forest Ridge Baptist Church, 8300 S. Oneta Dr., Broken Arrow.
• Precinct 302: Heritage Methodist Church, 5300 E. Kenosha, Broken Arrow.
• Precinct 303: Forest Ridge Baptist Church, 8300 S. Oneta Dr., Broken Arrow.
• Precinct 304: Clearview Baptist Church, 23003 E. Hwy. 51, Broken Arrow.
• Precinct 305: Clearview Baptist Church, 23003 E. Hwy. 51, Broken Arrow.
• Precinct 306: Elks Lodge, 10266 S. 241st E. Ave., Broken Arrow.
• Precinct 307: Christian Family Center, 19303 E. 121st St. S., Broken Arrow.
• Precinct 308: Cross
Point Baptist Church, 28288 E. 141st St., Coweta.
• Precinct 309: Coweta Assembly of God Church, 29707 E. Hwy. 51, Coweta.
• Precinct 310: Stone Bluff Senior Citizen Center, 19249 U.S. Hwy. 64, Haskell.
• Precinct 311: CrossPoint Baptist Church, 28288 E. 141st St., Coweta. This precinct was formerly located at Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Coweta.
• Precinct 312: Porter Civic Center, 529 S. Main, Porter.
• Precinct 313: Porter Civic Center, 529 S. Main, Porter. This precinct was formerly located at the Tullahassee Civic Center in Tullahassee.