OKLAHOMA CITY -- At one point during the early outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, Wagoner County ranked No. 4 among the 77 state counties in number of confirmed cases.
On Tuesday, May 26, Wagoner County continued a downward move to fall to No. 8 during numbers released by the State Department of Health.
Wagoner County was passed by Caddo County in the latest list. Wagoner County's numbers stand at 149 total cases (an increase of one) with 17 deaths and 117 that have recovered (an increase of one).
Statewide, there were 47 new cases to now total 6,137. There were seven new deaths to raise that total to 318. There are 174 currently hospitalized with the virus and 4,823 that have recovered.
A total of 153,804 have tested negative in the state for the virus.
Among cities in Wagoner County:
* Wagoner has had 43 cases, four deaths and 31 that have recovered (no changes from Monday).
* Coweta 62-12-47.
* Broken Arrow 147-11-121.
* Catoosa 6-0-6.
* Porter 2-0-2.