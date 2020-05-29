OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner and Coweta COVID-19 numbers were unchanged during Friday's report from the State Department of Health.
Wagoner still has had 43 cases, four deaths and 35 that have recovered. Coweta's numbers are 62-12-48.
Statewide, there were 68 new cases to reach 6,338. There were three new deaths to raise that figure to 329.
Overall, there have been 181,060 negative tests recorded. There are 5,340 that have recovered and 160 that are currently hospitalized.
Wagoner County numbers also remained nearly the same with 150-17-123.
Other Wagoner County cities include:
* Broken Arrow 152 cases, 11 deaths, 127 that have recovered.
* Catoosa 7-0-5.
* Porter 3-0-2.