Ron Lee ‘delivered’ a good message to the monthly Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon held at the Red Rooster on Jan. 16 about his new delivery & courier service.
Lee said the idea for the delivery business in and around Wagoner began as an idea on a sticky pad. Sometimes the best business plans begin modestly.
Lee has operated a security company in Tulsa, but the delivery bug had bitten and he tried to expand on it.
“Our customer base had been really underserved,” Lee added. “It has really taken off.”
Lee pointed to shut-ins or people who can’t leave their homes for one reason or another as clients. They can now call his business and go get a burger, deliver documents or run an errand to pick up most anything.
“We still do courier service, but people want restaurant food,” Lee said. “And, our very first customer wanted that.”
Lee said in the short time the business has been going, it is now taking orders and payments online at the company website at wagonerdelivery.com. Calling Wagoner Delivery is also still available.
“We deliver to Whitehorn Cove, Sequoyah State Park, Okay, to the Muskogee “S” curve and points west,” Lee said.
The cost of the service ranges from $3 to $7 depending on your location.
One of the luncheon chamber members chimed in about Wagoner Delivery.
“They made it easier for us,” said Jason Shipman of Shipman Funeral Home in Wagoner.
“Delivery is the new craze,” Lee said. “We are helping to provide a better quality of life…by delivery. I never thought I’d say that.”
In other chamber news:
• National Fishing Tournaments will be coming to town in February and March.
The FLW will be fishing in February while a National College and High School tournaments will arrive in March.
• A networking breakfast is planned for Jan. 27 at Miranda’s on Main Street. It will run from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. with Mayor Albert Jones and Wagoner Public School Superintendent Randy Harris as the speakers. There will be a Q&A session following the talks.