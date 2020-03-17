Wagoner Delivery is now offering free delivery dervice for seniors aged 65 and over, who are considered the high-risk category, it was announced Monday.
The company will be offering free delivery service for those folks during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
"This community has given us so much over the past few months, and now it's our time to shine and give back to you Wagoner!" the announcement said.
Contact Wagoner Delivery at 918-550-8324 to register for the free delivery service for those who need to limit possible exposure in public places.
"You have invested in us over the last several months and now we want to return the favor," the announcement concluded.