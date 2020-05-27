Dr. Paula Guinnip remembers almost to the minute when the phone call came in April 18.
“I got a call at 2 p.m. Saturday,” Dr. Guinnip described. “It was the Chief Medical Officer (Dr. Chinchere Anyaguo) of the North Central Bronx Hospital.”
The next words from Dr. Anyaguo would not only be career changing, but life altering.
“Can you come now?” Dr. Anyaguo said.
“I said, ‘Yes,’” Dr. Guinnip replied.
“People are dying and going into renal failure,” Dr. Anyaguo added.
That’s how quick it was.
“It all happened in a New York minute,” Dr. Guinnip said.
Dr. Guinnip would be part of the Army of doctors and nurses going to New York City to help in the fight at Ground Zero of the COVID-19 fight.
Dr. Guinnip would make two trips during the height of the intensive effort to save New Yorkers. She talked about the experience recently in the conference room inside the Wagoner Community Hospital.
“I dropped everything,” Dr. Guinnip added. “This is my calling. I’ve never had a phone call where someone needed my help so desperately.
“It (the call) drilled down in my heart and I could sense the urgency.”
The irony of all ironies was how New York hospital officials knew to reach out this now Oklahoma doctor.
Background is needed first to explain it all.
Dr. Guinnip grew up in Auburn, N.Y., in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York. Auburn is west of Syracuse and the former home of Harriet Tubman and William Seward, who served as Abraham Lincoln’s Secretary of State.
History is all around Auburn, too. Seneca Falls, N.Y., west of Auburn was where Susan B. Anthony is from and the famous convention to push for women’s rights also took place there.
It is also a beautiful area to grow up.
Guinnip got a very good education and graduated from Cornell University in 1988. She later attended Georgetown School of Medicine in Washington, D.C.
“I was an avid learner,” said Guinnip of much of her childhood spent in the library.
Her grandparents guided her and “felt medicine was my destiny.”
“I definitely had an interest in the vulnerable in society and gravitated to the elderly,” Guinnip said.
She didn’t know how big her grandmother’s heart was until Guinnip would come home from school to see strangers there, too. She met the new “friends” as Guinnip’s grandmother offered dignity to these people here for lunch.
Later, she learned they were homeless.
Fast forward four decades, Guinnip is now a doctor who helps with wound care in a hyperbaric chamber.
“I would like to develop to develop a vascular surgical program there,” Dr. Guinnip said of one of her goals.
It was, however, those deep New York roots and a single clerical action that would allow Dr. Guinnip to enter the war against COVID-19.
“Since 1994, I maintained my New York (medical) license,” Guinnip explained.
Every two years, she would renew her license to practice.
She had a good reason for doing it, too.
“I never thought I’d leave New York,” she said.
It was that simple. Dr. Guinnip was living in Oklahoma, but when New York called, she responded.
Guinnip wanted to correct a narrative portrayed on TV. The call to help the New York medical community made it seem like a “Minute Man” moment where anyone and everyone could rise up.
That was not the truth.
Sure there were non-medical people helping on the periphery, but not doing the job frontline jobs of the doctors and nurses.
“It would not have been without my New York license,” Dr. Guinnip admitted.
So, Dr. Guinnip goes from the 2 p.m. phone call asking her to help to thirteen hours later landing in New York at 5 a.m.
What was the first thing she remembered about landing that early Sunday morning?
“There was a complete moment of fear and paralysis,” Dr. Guinnip said. “The whole trip there, I was really somber. I thought, ‘What was I walking into?’”
Did she feel like she should turn around and go back home where the virus was not as devastating as in New York City?
“I never thought of turning back, but I got scared,” she added.
When Dr. Guinnip reached the crowded makeshift COVID-19 unit, she realized something else.
“There was no handbook or a step-by-step way (to proceed). This was all new,” Dr. Guinnip said.
Her unit took overflow patients from Elmhurst, Queens and Coney Island hospitals.
The room was only packed with patients, many on ventilators, but monitors were stacked four and five high. The heat from all the electronics in the small area that held the 9-to-10 beds was stifling, especially under all the PPE and double masks.
They did four-hour lab work, designated times to eat and go to the bathroom. Why go to so much trouble for that?
It meant you could be more efficient in the use of PPE, masks and gloves without unnecessarily wasting those valuable items.
After a shift, the bridge of one’s nose could be raw and red from the 12-hour work.
The nurses and other doctors tired to break the pressure and sorrow by making Facebook posts during a break. Someone would bring back food and there was plenty of it provided by the City of New York and other outlets.
The people of New York treated the workers like heroes just walking to and from shifts.
“Those 12 hour shifts were hard. I was floored (at the end),” said Dr. Guinnip. “But, it is something I have never felt.”
It was tough work under trying conditions, but there were rays of hope.
“We didn’t have (convalescent) plasma,” Dr. Guinnip said. “It was a big deal to get it. It gave a chance to live to every person that got it. That was huge!”
It was tough work even for those outside the makeshift units.
Nurse receptionists took calls from relatives asking about Uncle Leo or Aunt Sue. They begged the nurse to put rosary beads in their hands.
Communication in a cramped area with many kinds of bells, rings, a large floor fan that spun constantly and other noises forced Dr. Guinnip, who was in charge of the unit during her shift, and others to develop hand signals instead of lowering a mask to talk.
“It was the constant sensory overload,” Dr. Guinnip said. “(To communicate), you had a lot of hands on yourself (leading you to the next thing to do).”
There were shortages of something at every hospital unit. Still, everyone managed to get the job done as well as possible.
“We had no respiratory therapists,” Dr. Guinnip remembered. “People there wore multiple hats.”
And, there were people there that overcame their fears to help their fellow man in a time of crisis.