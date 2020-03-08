Wagoner’s Elks Lodge held its annual “Americanism” contest, recently. The top was “What Does Freedom of Speech Mean to Me.”
With the help of the fifth grade teachers at Central Intermediate School and Middle School teachers, the Wagoner Elks received some 150 entries.
Division I (fifth and sixth grades) winners were: 1, Abby Gourd. 2, Kamiah Sherman and 3, Aleya Rankins.
Division II (seventh and eighth grades) winners were: 1, Landon Gann. 2, Machenzie Glass-Kuhlenschmidt. 3, Harley Baker.
The winning essays are sent to the Elks’ Northeast District for another judging.
Winners will be named at the State Convention.
“We are so proud of our young people in Wagoner,” said Elks member Betty Cox.