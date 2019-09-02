The Wagoner Elks raised $23,000 to help fund a needed lung transplant for Steve Merz recently.
The event was held on Aug. 17 and featured a $10 entry fee, $1 hot dogs, $6 burgers and chips plus a 50/50 drawing, an auction and a silent auction. There was also entertainment by the Brothers Rebellion.
Those interested on making just a donation could go to http://give.transplants.org/goto/stevemerz to make a tax-free gift to NFT to help with his expenses. Questions about NFT can be made by contacting the staff at 800-489-3863.
The event was held at 33604 Long Bay Road in Wagoner.
Merz has a rare lung disease that requires him to have a double lung transplant. The fundraiser was to help with personal expenses and to manage care.
In conjunction with the Elks and family members, this event was organized for the purpose of helping out. Many of Merz’s family members from out of town also attended the event.