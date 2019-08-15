Union Baptist Church in Wagoner was a busy place Monday, Aug. 12 when the Wagoner Elks Lodge hosted its 4th annual Brighter Futures Back to School Day.
Lodge members served hot dogs and chips to approximately 140 people and distributed backpacks filled with school supplies to 112 students. Items included paper, pencils and other supplies requested by individual teachers.
The day included some water fun as well as Wagoner firefighters brought their spray cannon out for the kids to enjoy.
"We want to thank Johnny Jones and Dr. Suzanne Salichs for working with these young folks to help make the start of their school year successful," said Elks Lodge member Betty Cox. "At the Wagoner Elks Lodge, we want to work not only with our veterans, but also with our local youth to make them feel important."
"It is important for us to invest in our community, that's what we're all about," she added.
Items distributed to the children were purchased with the help of an Elks Lodge grant.
Cox said for her individually, she is excited for the children, "knowing that their future is set before them."
"They just have the world before them where they can go and accomplish things," she noted.
Cox said while individuals were picking up supplies, three young people approached her, saying "Thanks for you all. I'm one of those kids who needed that."
"It makes me want to cry," she admitted. "The little kids may not appreciate it now, but they will later in their lives. These three young people are trying to make something of their lives and become a working part of our society."
Cox said the young people of Wagoner are simply special to her.
"I know there are ornery ones, but there are many good kids."
Cox reminded what children are receiving at Brighter Futures is not just tutoring to help them with reading and writing, but life skills as well.
"They are being taught manners, how to address adults and more. I admire John and Suzanne for what they are doing!" she concluded.