It was pure luck that the American-Tribune caught Annie and Eric Hall at their Wagoner home recently. On the date of this interview, the entire Hall family, which includes four kids, was supposed to be in Alaska.
No, the Hall family did not cancel, but it was out of their hands. The road to Alaska went through Canada and that border was closed due to the COVID-19 virus.
But, we are getting ahead of the story.
Let’s back up to the beginning of this unusual traveling family.
Annie and Eric realized they had a desire to travel. However, they needed a way to achieve that goal.
Eric owned Hall’s Heating and Air company for 14 years and supported a growing family.
Eric got serious about the travel idea and worked hard to save enough money to retire. Then, Annie got certified to do homeschool teaching in what would become a moving classroom.
Eric’s hard work paid off and the Halls just recently returned from a 72-day, 9,000-plus mile trip.
They traveled all the way to the Florida Keys and back before embarking to the northwest of America.
Six people spent the night either camping or inside their 1982 VW bus that crisscrossed the country with a 140-horsepower Subaru engine. Besides mom and dad there were Ethan 4, Stella 7, Chloe 11 and Laynee 12.
“We put a Subaru motor in it so we could climb the mountains as well as getting 22 miles per gallon,’’ Eric said.
I know what you are thinking.
With four kids ranging in age from 4-to-12, how did they keep their sanity?
The trip was an adventure as well as educational. If mom covered the United States redwood forest in a book, they could look outside the bus and see the tall Sequoias rising to the sky.
The family learned to be “happy campers” despite spending most of the northwest leg of the trip driving in rains every day.
Still, the family overcame unexpected boulders around a blind corner that Eric hit since that was the safest choice. It bent the wheel, but was fixable. However, this trip was far better than any National Lampoon Vacation movie ever depicted.
Then there was the time an engine part that slowed them down. When the Halls found lemons, they made lemonade and made the best of any delays due to breakdowns.
Another time, the Halls kept running into a family from New Zealand. They struck up a friendship and learned they were traveling to similar campgrounds as the Halls.
They kept in touch as long as their schedules permitted.
Then, when daughter, Laynee, celebrated her birthday on the road in northern California, her only wish was to stay in a San Francisco hotel for a night.
Mom and dad obliged.
As this reporter heard story after story about roughing in campgrounds or cramped quarters on the VW bus, it was blurted out: “You must have the most well-mannered and patient children.”
Without missing a beat, 11-year-old Chloe chimed in, “We weren’t that patient!”
The two trips were scheduled for 60 days, but took 72.
“Our goal was to hit all 11 states west of Oklahoma, Canada and Mexico,” Eric said. “Canada worked out. Mexico didn’t.”
The Halls spent some 64 days in the customized bus.
“It was fun,” Laynee said.
A brilliant part of the travel was stopping at all the National Parks. There is a program for school kids to earn badges when they arrive. It helped keep the activity level high for all involved.
“I always wanted to travel, but never could afford it,” Eric added. “I don’t have the money to fly.” Hitting the road was the next best thing.
With all the repairs and breakdowns, Annie developed a new attitude about the VW bus.
“I seriously feel I can do anything now,” she said.
The one big change following the 72-day trip was noticed by the parents.
“We came back home and they were different kids,” Annie added. “Now, our current (Wagoner) home is too big.”
Annie admitted it was not all fun and games early on.
“The first two weeks of this trip were hell,” she added. “They (the kids) didn’t want to help.”
The children finally did embrace the team effort during the travel.
What’s next?
Eric is in the process of buying a catamaran and wants to circumnavigate the world!
After the road trip, the Halls will probably accomplish that goal, too.